Military personnel have reportedly shot one person dead at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Adom News’ Halidu Dasmani reports the incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday.

Bawku has always been in the news over unending ethnic conflicts which have claimed many lives with scores displaced.

Following renewed clashes about a month ago which led to the arrest of five persons, an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew was imposed in the area.

However, a sporadic shooting is said to have erupted in the area at about 4:00 am on Tuesday with the cause not immediately known.

The deceased only identified as Yakubu is said to have been hit by a bullet fired by the military who were on patrols to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Police in the area are yet to speak on the matter.

Audio of the incident attached above: