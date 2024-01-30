A 36-year-old military officer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly collecting GHC136, 000 from 22 persons with the assurance of enlisting them into Ghana’s Security Services.

Clement Ayomah, charged with defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution told the court that Ayomah has since refunded GHC40,000.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah admitted Ayomah to bail in the sum of GHC110,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to February 29, 2024.

The court has directed the prosecution to file their disclosures.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court that the complainant George Amoako Ofori was a trader and a resident of Darkuman in Accra. The accused person resides at Burma Camp in Accra.

In the year 2021, the prosecutor said the complainant was introduced to the accused person by one Vivian as a Military Officer who had “protocol slots” in the Military for interested persons who wanted to join the force.

Prosecution said the complainant expressed interest and contacted the accused for assistance.

According to the prosecutor, Ayomah told the complainant that he has “many protocol slots” in the security services.

Prosecution said the accused person collected a total of GHC136,000 from the complainant to enlist 12 persons into the Ghana Armed Forces, Seven into Ghana Police Service and three others into the Ghana Immigration Service.

It said the accused, however, failed to honour his promise and started playing hide and seek with the complainant.

Prosecution said in March 2023, a report was made against the accused person, and he was picked up.

The prosecutor said the accused person admitted having collected money GHC136,000 from the complainant and indicated that some of the money were paid to a Senior Officer in the Ghana Armed Force.

The accused person, however, failed to mention the Senior officer’s name to facilitate investigations.

“Accused has since refunded GHC40,000,” prosecution added.

