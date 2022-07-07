The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has urged the general public to ignore any recruitment advertisement on social media platforms.

The GAF also advised members of the public not to pay attention to persons purporting to offer enlistment into the Armed Forces.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has monitored a fraudulent Facebook account created in the name of GAF with the name Asinyo Inno, advertising sale of protocol recruitment forms for interested applicants. The account bearing the name Mathias Sarpong with a contact number +233595577684, is one of such numerous fraudulent social media accounts being used for recruitment scams,” GAF said in a statement signed by Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi.

The GAF press release dated Wednesday, July 6, 2022, said it “does not use intermediaries and has not contracted any institution or individuals to conduct recruitment or enlistment exercises on its behalf. Also, GAF does not advertise recruitment and enlistment processes on social media.”

The Ghana Armed Forces noted that its original advertisement for recruitment exercises have been published in only two national daily newspapers – the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times on May 14 and May 16 respectively.

The GAF also said any relevant information and guidelines with respect to the eligibility of persons who can apply and the sale of scratch cards at designated Ghana Post offices could be found in the publication in the newspapers.

“The public, especially interested applicants should accordingly comply with the laid down processes as advertised in the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic in order not to fall prey to the fraudsters.”

The online application will however end on Sunday, July 10.

The release also advised interested applicants to report persons who try to extort money from them under the pretense of offering them enlistment into the Armed Forces to the nearest Police station.

“In the same vein, the interested applicants who choose to pay monies to agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act,” the release said.

