Residents, family and sympathisers in the South Tongu District of the Volta region are set to hold a vigil in the memory of the late Assemblyman for Sogakope South Electoral area, Mawutor Adzahli.

The vigil will start at 6:30pm on Saturday, 7 March 2020.

Sympathisers will walk from Y junction in Sogakope through major streets within the town, submit prayers at the late Mawutor’s business centre, McGreen Ventures and to finally end at his residence.

The vigil will be observed with a candle light and dirges.

Sympathisers have been advised to be clad in black.

The family and Police are yet to announce a date for the funeral and burial for the late Assemblyman who left behind a little daughter and wife.

The late Mr Adzahli was on 1 March 2020 shot dead by unknown assassins in his private residence.