Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of Assemblyman for Sogakope South, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

A statement from police in the Volta regional capital, Ho, Sunday said, “the four are currently assisting police investigations and will be duly arraigned before court.”

The late Adzahli was killed in his home by unknown assailants who broke into his apartment at dawn of Sunday, March 1.

The armed assailants allegedly used cement blocks to destroy the assembly member’s burglar-proof doors before entering his room.

Witnesses account has it that the attackers shot Mr Adzahli several times, leading to his death.

Mr Adzahli’s wife and child, who also sustained injuries in the attack, have since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Former presidents, John Mahama and Jerry Rawlings have commiserated with the family with the later placing a GH¢25,000 bounty on the head of the killers.

Meanwhile, the police say investigations into the disappearance of a service rifle at the Sogakope police station does not suggest any link to the murder.

The rifle according to the police disappeared on March 7, 2020 whereas the murder took place eight days earlier.

Two officers have been arrested and are helping with investigations into the disappearance of the weapon, police say.

Read the police’s statement below: