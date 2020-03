Legon Cities FC were the big winners after match-day 13 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League after taming WAFA 4:1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Inter Allies shared spoils with Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Eleven Wonders stunned Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal at the Kpando Stadium.

REA ALSO

Accra Great Olympics humbled Ebusua Dwarfs 2:0 on Saturday whiles Elmina Sharks also dispatched Liberty Professionals 3:1 at the Nduom Stadium.

Below is the GPL Table after match-day 13