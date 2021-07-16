Ex-wife [R] and Odartey Lamptey [L]
Ex-wife [R] and Odartey Lamptey [L]

There is rage on social media over the latest decision by the Appeal’s Court to throw out a request for claimant of a property by Gloria Appiah, the ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey.

A court has ruled against an appeal by Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife to own his house.

Gloria Appiah, who was found to have cheated on the Ghanaian football legend, was handed a four-bedroom house and GH¢200,000 as alimony for their divorce in 2013.

But Miss Appiah was not satisfied with the ruling. She went to the Appeal’s Court to seek for an addition of Mr Lamptey’s seven-bedroom apartment to her benefits, but the court threw her out.

She pressed on and filed a new case which was determined on Thursday. The Appeal’s Court once again threw out her request.

Mr Lamptey has been among the leading trends since the latest news broke on Thursday afternoon with social media users struggling to understand what motivates Miss Appiah.

Most are at a loss as to why a lady who had medically and legally been found to be unfaithful still has the ‘impudence of a dying cockroach’ to continue fighting for property.

