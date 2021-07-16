There is rage on social media over the latest decision by the Appeal’s Court to throw out a request for claimant of a property by Gloria Appiah, the ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey.

A court has ruled against an appeal by Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife to own his house.

Gloria Appiah, who was found to have cheated on the Ghanaian football legend, was handed a four-bedroom house and GH¢200,000 as alimony for their divorce in 2013.

But Miss Appiah was not satisfied with the ruling. She went to the Appeal’s Court to seek for an addition of Mr Lamptey’s seven-bedroom apartment to her benefits, but the court threw her out.

She pressed on and filed a new case which was determined on Thursday. The Appeal’s Court once again threw out her request.

READ ALSO:

Mr Lamptey has been among the leading trends since the latest news broke on Thursday afternoon with social media users struggling to understand what motivates Miss Appiah.

Most are at a loss as to why a lady who had medically and legally been found to be unfaithful still has the ‘impudence of a dying cockroach’ to continue fighting for property.

Check out some reactions on social media:

Odartey Lamptey when he heard that this ex wife has filed an appeal again for the 45th time pic.twitter.com/fY9ACwpfcJ — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) July 15, 2021

The saga between Odartey Lamptey and his wife continues 😬#JoySports pic.twitter.com/mdJNTbe7U7 — #EurosOnMGL (@JoySportsGH) July 15, 2021

See how Odartey Lamptey ihn ex wife dey stress am. Some women ankasa dier😔😔 pray for good wives bro — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) July 15, 2021

Odartey Lamptey ex-wife is the definition of fear women and live long. — ADOFO ASA ™📸🇬🇭 (@_adofoasa__) July 15, 2021

The man, Odartey Lamptey is emotionally down, and has been living in a rented apartment for 8 years now.



The woman has been living in his house since then. She already took his 4-bedroom house. pic.twitter.com/dkKTqQRYDw — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 16, 2021

Women like Odartey Lamptey’s wife is the actual definition of “women will destroy you”



A man takes care of 3 kids which isn’t his, pays you GhC200k as alimony plus 4 bedroom house and 2 cars



Yet you’re still appealing to get his 7 bedroom house herh women smh 🤦🏻‍♂️ — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) July 15, 2021

Satan learnt his ways from Odartey Lamptey’s ex wife

Woman wey be wicked like this😂 — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) July 15, 2021

I feel for Odartey Lamptey honestly hhhmm. — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) July 16, 2021

If you look at Odartey Lamptey en wife face nothing shows she is not a witch. Make we all pray we no meet such evils in our lives . Kai — Bra Poly 🇬🇭🇬😎 (@PolySarkcess) July 15, 2021

Odartey Lamptey’s wife made him take care of 3 kids that were not His



After doing this, she still wants to take the Man’s house at East Legon from him



She be witch charley — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) July 15, 2021

Nii Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife. Ei. Madam but why? Please it’s ok, ok? — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 15, 2021

Chale as a man, the woman you end up with is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make in your life, you should never get it wrong!



Odartey Lamptey’s case should be a cue.

What a thirsty and greedy soul that woman is ei — J.K. Homezi (@jkhomezi) July 15, 2021

odartey lamptey be too soft, he soft pass baby buttocks koraa. how can a woman do this to you and still have audacity to claim your property. what kind of insult is that ? — EloRm🇬🇭🇪🇸 (@bbtelormfcb) July 15, 2021

WOO UNTO MEN= WOMEN

If odartey lamptey had known the meaning of woman, he would ve taught twice before signing her marriage certificate.

|Ewes|Akans|Ashanti’s| pic.twitter.com/aTTsWdgaq3 — MD (@downerson) July 15, 2021

Odartey Lamptey to his wife right now: pic.twitter.com/gKwEFwg5ct — ACCRA WE DEY🇬🇭 (@MisterIdam) July 15, 2021

The funny thing is she got a car, a four-bedroom apartment and whooping sum of Ghc 200,000.00 from Odartey Lamptey’s hard-earned money in the initial court settlement but this woman isn’t satisfied. If this isn’t witchcraft, then I don’t know what it is. Herrh https://t.co/H6mQ5OS9YD — ELIKEM (@case__5) July 15, 2021

If I was Odartey Lamptey like this will be I and my Komfo) after we have finished the woman in 3 minutes pic.twitter.com/grIV21yb9a — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) July 15, 2021

If you be Odartey Lamptey aa like what you go do your ex wife? — Sheldon (@YawaOfTheDaaY) July 15, 2021