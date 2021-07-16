African music is steadily gaining momentum in Western countries as international celebrities are more open to working with African stars.

This is after music idol, Beyonce, selected over 20 African acts to feature in her Black is King project, an initiative to re-tell the African story in a bid to correct misrepresentation about the continent.

In a related development, American rapper, Chris Brown, has agreed to studio work with Nigerian superstar Davido, and visuals are set to be released.

Their upcoming song is titled Shopping Spree, which includes elements of Afrobeats rhythm, rap and choreography.

In a post Davido made on Instagram, he showcased some photos from his meeting with Chris Brown, when they were having fun on set.

This is the second time Davido has recruited Chris Brown on his works; the first was a track on his A Good Time album, which also featured Nicki Minaj.

This is the second music video to be released from both artistes.

Fans of both artistes have taken to social media to express excitement that they will finally have a glimpse of the long-awaited video.

Conversations around the music video are massive such that the artistes have been trending since the announcement.

Watch a snippet of the video below: