SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo buses and Volvo Penta in Ghana has marked its 10th Anniversary with a pledge to continue to invest more in after-sales service to boost the mining and construction industry.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Alex Dutamby who announced this in his anniversary speech observed that as one of the leading dealers of construction, transport and mining equipment in the country, the growth of the company largely depends on the after-sales service and “this is what we have invested in for over a decade. Customer satisfaction is our prime objective and we hope to do more to promote the industry”.

The 10th anniversary celebration was climaxed with a staff durbar at the company’s head office located on the Graphic Road in Accra. Celebrations were held in all our branches; Tarkwa, Tamale and Kumasi. It was an afternoon of fun packed activities as both senior management and staff had lunch and thrilled with some music and dance.

Mr. Dutamby described the anniversary as an important milestone for the company. “Our vision was to achieve utmost customer satisfaction through the provision of a unique service and fantastic products relevant for the market. We’ve been able to do this together with our team who are the main resource bringing energy and the passion to provide the best services”.

He thanked the customers and partners for the unflinching support and commended the entire management, staff and the various branches of the company for the inspiration to continue to provide customer satisfaction and assured that lots of projects including training, financing and new products are on the pipeline to boost customer satisfaction.

SMT Ghana he further added will continue to partner Volvo as it continues to progress by providing innovative and electrical solutions “and we are optimistic that Ghana will soon witness more electrical equipment on the market”.

It was an afternoon of socialization and networking as staff engaged in an inter-departmental dancing competition after joining hands to cut the anniversary cake. Some of the Pioneer staff who shared their working experience with colleague staff acknowledged the company’s investment in customer service.

According to them, the company provides the necessary training, tools and infrastructure to enhance work. Newly recruited staff also admitted the teamwork attitude of the entire staff provides a good learning experience to boost customer satisfaction.