The Paramount Chief of Abene Kwahu, Dasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has said Ghana’s history is hollow without the success story of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

He said the success story of Zoomlion makes Ghana a true sovereign state with its own indigenous companies solving Ghanaian problems locally for the benefit of the people.

Dasebre Agyapong said, if not for the active cleaning of the environs and dredging of the Odaw and other rivers in the Greater Accra region, the floods experienced in Accra would have been very devastating.

Daasebre, who is the President of the Kwahu Abene Traditional Council made the comment when management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited paid a courtesy call on him in commemoration of the Akwasidae. He urged Zoomlion to continue with its innovative works to make Ghana a better place.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti who led the Zoomlion team expressed her company’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders especially the traditional authorities to help propel the agenda of clean and green environment across Ghana.

She introduced the One Million Bin Project (1MBP) to the Kwahuhene by presenting 20 made in Ghana waste bins to the traditional area to facilitate waste collection at the palace and surroundings.

Mrs. Anti said Zoomlion management understands the power our traditional authorities have and that is the reason why the Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the Chief Operating Officer of the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies Mrs. Florence Larbi together with management decided to strategically include traditional authorities in the day to day activities to be able to realise its full potentials as waste management was purely a collective responsibility.

“Nana Desired is highly recognized in Ghana and especially in the Kwahu Traditional Area where Ghana thrives in terms of tourism and that is the reason why Zoomlion decided on dealing directly with the chiefs and people of the traditional area, so that Nananom will inculcate in the people the habit of waste collection and management to further boost the tourism opportunities in this area”.

Mrs. Anti said the company relies heavily on Nana Dasebre and his chiefs and elders to distribute more waste bins in the area to properly manage the waste that is generated especially during the Easter festivities where the Kwahu Traditional Area is noted worldwide for.

She presented assorted drinks and boxes of water with branded diaries, calendars and an undisclosed amount of money to the chief and his people.