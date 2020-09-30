SMT Ghana, one of the leading constructions and mining equipment dealers in the country opened its doors to existing and potential clients to expose them to a wide array of SDLG products.

Players in the construction industry, as well as small-scale miners converged at the premises of SMT Ghana Limited, official dealer of SDLG equipment in Ghana, to assess construction machinery on display including wheel loaders, compactors, excavators, backhoe loaders and motor graders.

This was to give customers and the public the opportunity to experience the quality of the SDLG range of products.

In his welcome address, Mr. Alex Dutamby, Managing Director-SMT Ghana highlighted the importance of the reliable SDLG equipment to the market and most importantly interact with customers for their feedback on the SDLG product which has been a trusted brand in the construction and small scale mining industry over the years.

“We want to show the market, the full range of SDLG products and to point out the differences between ours and what other competitors are offering. They are not the same, he said.

SMT Ghana, he reiterated has invested in three key areas: the SMT Network, with four branches across the country (Accra, Tamale, Tarkwa, and Kumasi) to ensure customers are closer to the product and can easily access after-sales service as well. There is also the SMT Team with a dedicated Sales and service teams guaranteeing with the availability of genuine spare parts, adequate logistics and good technicians to drive productivity. The training academy is readily available to train customers before products are delivered. SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Bus and Volvo Penta in Ghana has the belief that the company can succeed if customer are given the best products and care.

Mr. Dutamby seized the occasion to thank customers for their contributions that led to SMT Ghana being awarded SDLG dealership of the year 2019 by Volvo Construction and equipment, which is a clear attestation that the market can trust SMT Ghana for quality SDLG equipment for best results.

Presenting the SDLG equipment, Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director-SMT Ghana reaffirmed that Volvo thrives on four important pillars: Quality, Safety, Environment and Innovation making SDLG product a trusted brand to rely on for maximum productivity.

Mr. Ofosu-Kontoh described the SDLG wheel loader as a trusted equipment that give you value for money, easy to maintain, high power T2 engines and with a comfortable cab with A/C and radio. The SDLG motor graders on the other hand now have new features: stylish grader cab, excellent comfort and improved visibility. The main specifications include: Dalian Duetz Tier 2 engine, ZF transmission (6F/3R), SDLG Rear Axle Drum & wet axle brake system and with blades sizes varying from 12-13&14ft.

The SDLG compactors are a new generation of modern designed hydrostatic or mechanical vibratory rollers with high reliability, efficiency & comfort, good vibratory function, and easy to maintain. The SDLG Backhoe loader also features 70 KW Yuchai turbo charged engine, T2 emission level. It is powerful, reliable, efficient. It has smooth gear transition which means the operator can switch rapidly between forward and reverse without jolting. It gives the operator more comfort and therefore greater productivity.

Mr. Kontoh underscored the importance of choosing the SDLG equipment as a product which is reliable and supportive.” If the machines are not working efficiently, the business will not earn.

Mr. Jasper Agbakpe Training Manager, who is also a Certified Volvo Trainer for SMT Africa, and Mr. Godfred Sessah-Johnson, Health & Safety Manager of SMT Ghana, conducted a demo on the SDLG backhoe loader for customers.

Mrs. Hilda Peasah, Marketing Manager-SMT Ghana, assured customers of the utmost customer care leading to greater customer experience with all the brands nationwide, whilst thanking customers for their loyalty over the years.