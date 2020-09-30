The popular Kumawood actor, who was rumoured dead, Sekyere Amankwah, has spoken from his ‘grave’ about the situation of the man who allegedly started the rumour.

The perpetrator, according to him, is the graphic designer who was contracted for the movie he was shooting in which his death and poster were to be featured.

Mr Amankwah said the man in question has been arrested for sharing the image on social media when the movie is yet to be completed.

“Causing fear and panic to the state,” Mr Amankwah told Okay FM is the charges Central Police Station has placed on the graphic designer.

The charge, he explained, stemmed from the fact that his family and fans were worried they had lost one of their own.

He added that about 500 calls were registered on his phone, with others already wailing and drinking off their pain.



