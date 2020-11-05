The National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons has destroyed some 1,194 weapons in the build-up to the 2020 election.

This was at the 7th Weapons Destruction Programme at the Prisons Park in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western region.

The exercise is to reduce the number of illicit weapons in the country.

The weapons are said to have been confiscated in the Western and Western North regions even though the period was not stated.

Executive Secretary for the Commission, Jones Borteye Applerh at the ceremony indicated that about 89.5 percent of the seized weapons were foreign-made, a situation he described as worrying.

The weapons were tied up in a bundle and afterwards set ablaze at the ceremony.

The weapons to be destroyed.

The exercise under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior was in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Force.