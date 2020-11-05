President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to complete some infrastructure started by the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at Atwereboana in the New Edubiase constituency as part of his campaign tour, Akufo-Addo assured the people of two things – early completion of the New Edubiase Sports Stadium and the Adansi Apagya E-Block school.

The stadium, he added, will be completed in eighteen months while the school will be erected in time before the beginning of the next academic year.

He said he was committed to ensuring that there is the total development of every part of the country, adding that the Edubiase development is just the tip of the iceberg.

Furthermore, commissioning a telecommunication network at Atwereboana president Akufo Addo said it is his vision for the country to become communication equipped to ensure that people living in every part of the country have access to communicate with fellow citizens.