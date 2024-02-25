Six new envoys who have been accredited by their respective countries to serve as Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Ghana have presented their letters of credence to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This was at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Friday.

They are Park Kyongsig; Republic of Korea, Polly Ioannou; Republic of Cyprus; Peter Ryan; Ireland; Mrs Annika Hahn-Englund; Republic, Sweden, Mahlaba Almon Mamba; Kingdom of Eswatini, and David Buom Choa; South Sudan.

The President took to his Facebook page to share photos from the colourful ceremony.

During their presentation session, they pledged to work hard to improve trade, economic and social relations between their countries and Ghana throughout the period of their respective tour of duty in Ghana.

Also present at the ceremony was the Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare.