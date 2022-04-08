Musician and socialite, Sister Derby, has urged fans and followers to respect how things have turned out between her and her colleague, Medikal.

According to her, their relationship should no longer be the topic since their dating years ended a long time ago.

All and sundry must endeavour to respect the rapper who she calls a sweet ex.

Sister Derby’s call comes a few days after a video of her and her new boyfriend sparked controversy on social media.

Ghanaian-based UK musician cum pastor Sonnie Badu, reacting to the video, said Sister Derby’s new boyfriend has physical qualities that make him resemble rapper Medikal.

But, speaking in an interview, she reiterated the fact that she and Medikal had moved on, hence people should respect the latter’s marriage.

“I know Medikal doesn’t like that and I don’t like it either. We have all moved on I will ask Ghanaians to respect that. I am happy to have David in my life and I don’t want my new boyfriend to feel uncomfortable.

“People may think they look alike because of their broad shoulders and height but when you see him [David] in person, you will know they are not the same,” she said in an interview on Accra-based FM.

Medikal has also pleaded with the bloggers and entertainment players to allow his name to rest.

