John Legend goes live to entertain fans amidst coronavirus outbreak
America’s renowned musician and producer, John Legend and wife, Christine Diane Teigen are mourning the loss of their baby.

According to Christine, the baby suffered complication few moments after birth but unfortunately could not make it.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the sad news as she shared photos of the moments.

She disclosed they had planned to name the baby Jack even before birth.

Something she noted they rarely do, stating it is mostly few moments before they leave the hospital.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” part of her lengthy emotional tribute read.

Jack would have been their third born, following the birth of their first and second child, Luna and Miles.

Read the full post below:

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

