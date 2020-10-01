America’s renowned musician and producer, John Legend and wife, Christine Diane Teigen are mourning the loss of their baby.

According to Christine, the baby suffered complication few moments after birth but unfortunately could not make it.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the sad news as she shared photos of the moments.

She disclosed they had planned to name the baby Jack even before birth.

Something she noted they rarely do, stating it is mostly few moments before they leave the hospital.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” part of her lengthy emotional tribute read.

Jack would have been their third born, following the birth of their first and second child, Luna and Miles.

Read the full post below: