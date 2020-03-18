American singer, John Legend, on Tuesday live streamed a free concert from his home to his fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to him, he was inspired to perform for fans after watching Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, perform his own live stream on Monday, as part of a safety initiative among Global Citizens and the World Health Organisation.

Legend performed a few of his greatest hits with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen making an appearance during the livestream.

John Legend joins other artistes such as Keith Urban, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diplo, and P!nk who have all recently turned to social media to perform a free concert from home for their fans.