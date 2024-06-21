Four lucky winners of the Multimedia Ghana Limited’s ongoing listener reward initiative, Sika oo Sika have supported the Korle Bu and Greater Accra Regional Hospitals as well as the Osu Children’s Home.

The winners did the donation on Friday June 21 together with a delegation from the Multimedia Group Limited led by the Adom Brands Head of News & Current Affairs, Christian Amoadu Ohene.

One of them, Elizabeth Ofosua from Kwahu Abetifi donated GH₵10,000 to orthopaedic patients at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital.

Ellen Opoku Kyeremah from Seikwa also donated GH₵10,000 to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital’s maternity ward.

Deborah Cobbinah from Tarkwa and Grace Nyamekye from Seikwa also donated GH₵20,000 to the Osu Children’s Home.

The heads of the various facilities expressed gratitude to the donors and appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and philanthropists to emulate the gesture

The Sika oo Sika initiative is still ongoing, offering more opportunities for individuals to experience similar moments of luck and success.

Sika Ooo Sika is a product vetted and approved on the National Lottery Authority’s Caritas Platform and run by MGL in partnership with Radio Entertainment Limited.

