A teacher at Ambariya Senior High School in the Tamale metropolis, Ziblila Mohammed Sadat, has allegedly committed suicide.

According to the sources, the incident happened on Monday, January 3, 2022, in his room after he notified his brother of his fatal decision.

Speaking to Adom News, the brother of the deceased said he received a text message from his brother indicating that Tuesday would be his last day on earth.

He added that Mr Sadat did not give intent for his decision, just a notice.

However, his brother who was a distance away, could not get to him on time before he hanged himself.

The development has left his family and friends in a state of shock, as they told Adom News’ Illiasu Rauf Dabre that he was full of life and had no known challenges.

The Tamale police arrived at the scene and transported the body to the mortuary for autopsy and further investigations.

