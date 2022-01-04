Concerned Youth of La have staged a peaceful demonstration against the sale of La Aviation Football Park and La Civil Aviation lands to some private estate developers.

The demonstrators accused the La Traditional Authorities of giving out the over 80-acre lands for a few cedis.

The two-hour peaceful demonstration saw protesters carrying placards of which some read, “Greedy bastards must go; La Authorities are a disappointment; where do we play; elders; be responsible; who sold the aviation lands; where are the aviation lands”, among others.

Clad in red and other demonstration regalia, the protestors marched through some principal streets of La before presenting their petition to the MCE for La-Dadekotopon, Solomon Neequaye.

The youth leader, Nii Odoi Asuman, who made the presentation told Adom News that their calls to the authorities fell on deaf ears, hence the need to serve a reminder with the demonstration.

Receiving the petition, the MCE for La-Dadekotopon, Solomon Neequaye, assured the youth that he and his team will swiftly act for peace to prevail.

He also entreated them to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to stay safe.

Reacting to the allegations of the youth about his involvement, a member of the La-Traditional Council, La Shikitele, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV denied the allegations and pleaded for calm.

He said the redevelopment of the land is in the interest of the people.

