The 13 individuals who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Bawku chieftaincy conflicts are expected to appear before court today.

There were gunshots in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, resulting in loss of lives and the destruction of properties in the town.

It was the latest fight between feuding factions – Mamprusis and Kusasis – following attempts to perform the final funeral rites for a chief who died about 41 years ago.

Meanwhile, through the Interior Ministry, the government has renewed its curfew at Bawku through an Executive Instrument.

In the directive, movement is expected to cease from 8 pm to 8 am daily, effective Wednesday, December 29.

Also, the Chieftaincy Ministry has called on the feuding factions to halt any activities or utterances that will spark tensions and violence in the area.

The Supreme Court had settled the status of the Paramount Chief of Bawku; thus, until the Apex court sets aside its initial pronouncement, the decision is binding on all and sundry, a statement by one Ebenezer Kojo Kum has suggested.

In view of his comments, persons calling for the installation of a new Bawku Naaba should desist from such actions.

“Government is resolved to ensuring that persons holding offices legitimately are uninhibited from performing their roles and functions.

“The security agencies have been authorised to take all necessary steps to ensure law and order are fully enforced, and any persons who are in breach of the peace are brought to book,” he cautioned.