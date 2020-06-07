An 18-year-old student of Serwaa Nyarko Senior High School in Kumasi has sustained severe head cuts after she was battered by her boyfriend.

Theresa Oppong who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital is said to be dating a ‘trotro mate’ popularly known as Lumber at Krofrom in the Ashanti region.

Narrating the incident, Theresa said she went to her boyfriend’s house to retrieve an amount of ¢200 he owed her.

But as she was waiting for Lumber on his bed, she felt an electric shock in her vagina which made her weak before he started hitting her head with a sharp object.

“He covered my mouth so I was unable to shout for help by the time his neighbours came to my rescue he had ran away,” she added.

According to the neighbours, they heard a disturbing cry from Lumber’s room which forced them to break into the room only to find the victim in a pool of blood.

Earlier that day, Theresa’s mother said she heard her daughter arguing on the phone, telling the person on the other end that ‘if you did not buy what I asked you, then I am coming for my money.’

“Only to be here and receive a call that, my daughter has been badly injured,” she said amid tears.

The police are investigating the issue whilst Lumber is at large.