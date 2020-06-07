176 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been recorded in Ghana increasing the country’s case count to 9,638 as of Sunday, June 7, 2020.
The Ghana Health Service announced the latest figures on its website.
The report said 89 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,636.
Three people are currently in critical condition while 17 persons are also in severe condition.
Checkout the Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,309 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,645 and 624 cases respectively.
Greater Accra Region – 6,309
Ashanti Region – 1,645
Western Region – 624
Central Region – 489
Eastern Region – 166
Volta Region – 102
Western North Region – 74
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 28
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 7
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0