Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, who was arrested by police during a vigil to protest the oppression of African Americans and people of colour has been granted bail.
He was arrested around 7:30pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 a few minutes after the commencement of the vigil.
The Police Service said they were not informed about the vigil, hence the arrest of the lead organiser.
Mr. Yeboah was on Sunday June 7, 2020 granted bail pending investigations.