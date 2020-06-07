Ernesto Yeboah

Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, who was arrested by police during a vigil to protest the oppression of African Americans and people of colour has been granted bail.

He was arrested around 7:30pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 a few minutes after the commencement of the vigil.

ALSO READ:

Economic Fighters League leader arrested over George Floyd vigil [Video]

The Police Service said they were not informed about the vigil, hence the arrest of the lead organiser.

Mr. Yeboah was on Sunday June 7, 2020 granted bail pending investigations.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR