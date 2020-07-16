A pastor at Full Gospel Church, Rev Bernard Amobi, has cautioned against the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients as it has the tendencies of posing some psychological effects.

According to him, the coronavirus battle is an intense one, which requires the collective effort of Ghanaians to show love to persons who have contacted the virus.

Rev Amobi explained the outpour of love will boost the confidence and esteem of patients to accept treatment and also walk heads high in communities.

ALSO READ: DJ Black to battle Andy Dosty

“This is the time for church members to love their neighbours, especially in this trying time; that is what identifies us as Christians.

“Let us not embarrass and stigmatise patients of COVID-19.”

On his part, Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South in the Oti region, Geoffrey Kini, reiterating the need to stay protected, explained there will be more freedom after the novel virus has been eradicated.

He also stated the fight is an all-inclusive one at an event where he donated 60 veronica buckets to some churches across his district.