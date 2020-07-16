The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), has extended the ruling for the case between Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to August 4, 2020.

A final ruling was on Friday, July 17, 2020.

However, a statement by CAS communicated to both parties indicated that the date for the ruling has been extended.

CAS said the extension is pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.

Mr Palmer appealed to CAS after he was disqualified from contesting the GFA Presidency by the Elections Committee of the Normalisation Committee for failing integrity checks.

The former Black Stars management committee chairman and the Tema Youth FC boss termed his disqualification as ‘unfair’.

Below is the statement from CAS: