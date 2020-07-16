The choice of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to former President John Mahama has dazed members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Her beauty with brains, according to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is giving the ruling party sleepless nights.

This, he said, explained the vitriolic attacks the NPP launched on the former Education Minister immediately she was named running mate of Mr Mahama.

“The NPP is dazed because they know what Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is bringing on board. They have lost the elections in advance,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Asiedu Nketia

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said their strategy going forward is to focus on the track record of their running mate a few months to the general election.

“I have told our communicators not to reply the NPP but to focus on her achievements. The NPP is dazed by her beauty,” he noted.

The NDC scribe was happy about what he described as the confusion in the NPP’s communication because “it is an indication of victory ahead.

“This ticket is the best for NDC victory in the elections. I’m a very happy man.”

Mr Nketia said all hands are on deck for a resounding victory for the NDC in the December polls.