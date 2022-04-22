There is a short supply of eggs in Kumasi, in the wake of a proposed 30 percent increase in prices of the nutritional commodity.



Wholesalers and retailers of eggs say getting supply from poultry farms has been hectic in recent days.

Poultry farmers are unable to meet demands because they have limited access and high cost of feed.

Demand for eggs has shot up but supply is low, despite price hikes.

Poultry farmers have announced prices will soon go up, but retailers and consumers say prices have already been increased.

Inadequate feeds and high cost of doing business are reasons for the hike in prices.

A wholesaler, Cynthia Adjei, says they are compelled to pass no cost when poultry farmers increase prices.

According to her, any price increase affects sales.

Achiaa, an egg retailer, says it has been difficult getting eggs to buy.

Meanwhile, the Bakers Association in Kumasi says hikes in prices of eggs and other essential ingredients affect the price of bread.