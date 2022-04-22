Rapper Sarkodie has uploaded a rare photo of his biological mother on his social media platform.

The rapper, who has made it a norm to keep his family private, has gone against his status quo on the special occasion of his mother’s birthday.

He shared just one image of Madam Emma Maame Aggrey accompanied by a simple “happy birthday mama” message with a love emoji.

She was standing at a car park believed to be in the internationally recognised artiste’s house.

A wide smile was visibly seen on her face as she rocks a simple and decent white dress with no make-up or adornment.