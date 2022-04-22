Superstar Sarkodie has pioneered an advocacy for diplomatic passport for African artistes.

His reason being that the artistes are the front liners for music, which is one of the cultural artifacts bringing attention to the continent globally.

Just as Ambassadors have easy access to shed more light on their respective countries, sarkodie believes the same needs to be done for African artistes.

In an interview ahead of the Accra in Paris concert slated for April 23, Sarkodie made mention of the hussle some of his colleagues go through to get travel approvals.

“I don’t have to hustle trying to go spread the good news about my own country. As artistes, we are also ambassadors who shed more light on our country, and need to own diplomatic passports so it will be easier for artistes when travelling.”

He believes such passports must be made accessible for artistes in times of need, as a way of promoting their craft.