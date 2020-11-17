A 28-year-old man, George Adu Gyamfi, has met his death in the hands of his friend identified only as one Yaw due to an argument at a drinking spot over pork.

According to a witness, the incident occurred at Kwadaso, a suburb of Kenyase No. 2 in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

The deceased, who was known to be a Pragya (tricycle) driver, ordered pork to complement the enjoyment out of the beer he had ordered.

It was then his friend entered the bar, took a ladle and began stirring the pot of meat continuously.

At this point, Mr Gyamfi, who had become uncomfortable, tried talking his friend out of the uncomfortable act, but it escalated into an argument, which was soon quashed.

The suspect, who is believed to have acted under the influence of alcohol, left for home and returned with a knife.

Mr Gyamfi had by then left the premises heading towards home when he was ambushed at a bushy road and stabbed multiple times to death.