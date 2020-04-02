Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has asked actress and presenter Efia Odo to forget everybody amidst rumours circulating that she is the lady in Kwesi Arthur’s alleged leaked s3x tape.

In the said video, which cannot be reproduced here, a young man, who resembles Kwesi Arthur, is seen engaged in a sexual act with a young lady.

This resemblance is what might have led to people linking the sex tape to the sensational rapper.

But, in a subtle way the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker reacted and described all the rumours as false.

According the Tema based rapper, he needs only the right women to hold him down so all these allegations can drop.

Efia Odo, also reacted to the matter, describing all allegations as not true but propagated to dent her image.

But Shatta Wale, adding his voice to the matter, said:

@efiaodo1 forget everybody ,I know who you are than anybody ,they can’t have you cheap like that …Do live video tell dem ur mind ..pu**y’s!!!!

Efia Odo also replied the dancehall king with another tweet saying, love you forever.