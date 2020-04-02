The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Technical Team to spearhead the party’s coronavirus response has presented its proposals on some measures that can be implemented by the government in the wake of the increasing spread of the disease.

ALSO READ:

The 11-member team outdoored by its flagbearer, former President John Mahama, among other things provided an alternative comprehensive solution to help combat the disease in Ghana.

Currently, Ghana has confirmed 204 cases with five deaths.

Below is the proposals of the Technical Team below:

_ndc Covid19 Team – Govdoc – Coverletter.pdf (1) by Dennis Adu on Scribd

Ndc Covid19 Team – Govdoc – Final by Dennis Adu on Scribd