

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has called for the reorientation of the music industry business in Ghana.

According to him, the status quo is largely responsible for the stunted growth and lack of investment in the Ghana music industry, thus a total makeover is necessary to revamp and revive the sector.

He was speaking on an X space hosted by news anchor, Serwaa Amihere and co-hosted by Austine Woode on the Ghana Music Industry.

Speaking about the current state of the industry, Charles Nii Armah Jr. said there is the need for new people specifically trained to be in-charge and speak on issues concerning the industry for a change.

“Are we ready as an industry to find people to be on spaces, radio stations, TV stations, properly with qualifications? People that we know that they’re not coming out of pain to come and talk pain.

“Are we ready to fish out those people? Otherwise, then like I’m saying, we’ll have to look for our young graduates from these schools and start teaching them industry courses,” he said.

He suggested that government sets up an educational institution geared at grooming music and other entertainment executives to champion the cause of industry players and attract the much-needed investment and innovation in the industry.

This, he believes, will turn the industry around for the better.

“Those are the things that we need to do to even tell government that we need a school where we can train people to run our spaces for us. Because Austine, frankly speaking, you see where Serwaa is sitting, she’s qualified to be there, why? Because she has gone to school for it. You see where Kwame Sefa Kayi is sitting, he’s supposed to be there because he has done courses for what he’s doing.

“But these people we don’t know their qualifications. So before we can change this thing, it has to come with a whole orientation of people. Like the way we treat government, we have the power to change the people sitting there. We are the people, we have the power,” he said.

MORE: