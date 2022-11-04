Rapper Kwaw Kese says he is no longer sleeping on the death of his manager, although a competent court of jurisdiction has closed the chapter on the case of Fennec Okyere who was murdered in cold blood in 2014.

In a Facebook live video, dancehall musician Shatta Wale asked the rapper to keep charge over his late manager’s death because he suspects foul play.

Shortly after he made his statement, Kwaw Kese has also shared a video to maintain the fact that he is keen for closure with regards to Fennec Okyere’s death.

According to the Abodam rapper he is expecting justice to be served.

He said: “I am wide awake. This thing is not a joke thing. So I want everybody to be wide awake. I want Ghana Police to be awake, and I want Shatta to be awake and be ready to cooperate so that whoever is behind my manager’s death shall be brought to book. I am not sleeping any more,” he said.

