The founder of 3Music Networks and politician, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has spoken about his willingness to settle issues amicably out of court with dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy following the latter’s suit against him.

The Okaikoi Central Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he would respond if Stonebwoy reached out to him since the musician filed the petition.

In an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli, the known media industry player indicated that his lawyers have responded to the lawsuit and the process has commenced, as they awaiting the court’s reply.

In the conversation, Baba Sadiq was asked if he was willing to settle the case out of court.

But he said, “It won’t come from me; it would have to come from him because he went to court. I don’t know; it’s something that the lawyers will look at. For us, what I know is that we’ve received the court’s sermons. The lawyers will duly respond to it. I feel strongly that there isn’t anything untoward, and so the court will actually prove that it is very important, and then we’ve started the criminal process; I don’t know how they will take it, but for now, what I can say from the conversations we’ve had with our lawyers is that we’re having to respond.”

The reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, initiated a lawsuit against Baba Sadiq, seeking an apology and damages amounting to GH₵3 million over alleged defamatory tweets published by the aspiring MP on his X page.

In the writ filed on May 31, the musician alleged that Baba Sadiq acted maliciously and with the intent to defame him by disseminating false statements that caused harm to his reputation.

But speaking on the show, Baba Sadiq emphasised that he does not regret his actions, despite the backlash from social media users.

“I don’t have regrets for anything; I just learn lessons. I don’t think there have been any interesting lessons for now, but obviously, it’s still a process, and so it will get to a particular end before you look back at things and stuff like that,” he said on Joy Prime.

