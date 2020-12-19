The Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior says an independent body must be set up to investigate several electoral deaths in which the police have been fingered.

James Agalga noted that “the police cannot investigate themselves in a matter like this.”

“I think an independent body should be charged to do this investigation, set up by either the President or Parliament.”

He told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s ‘Top Story’ Friday that, the disproportionate use of force against unarmed civilians by police and military officers is problematic.

Mr Algaga was emphatic that Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Boanuh, has employed delay tactics in addressing the nation on the role of the police in the electoral violence.

“The IGP has failed the country. The National Election Security Task Force has failed us.

“Those civilians were in full retreat after the police fired warning shots. On what basis did they target at them and fired large ammunitions?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has dismissed all allegations of brutality against Ghanaian electorate in the election.

In a press conference held by the Police Friday, Director-General for the Criminal Investigations Department, Kenney Boah, noted that a gun was fired during the collation of votes at Techiman after New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters took to the streets to jubilate, which resulted in a clash between the NPP and NDC supporters.

“In response, the security personnel fired warning shots to dissolve the riot,” he added.