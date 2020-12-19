Following the recent fire outbreak at the Kantamanso market in Accra, the government has, in consultation with the Ministry of Railways Development, agreed to allow the traders use the car park of the Accra Railway Station.

A statement dated Friday, December 18, 2020 and signed by the Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, made the announcement.

The statement indicated that at the meeting, it was agreed that the car park of the Accra Railway Station be used for the trading activities of the members of the Kantamanso Traders Association during this Christmas season and the New Year.

“Being a peak trading period, this intervention is to help alleviate the plight of members of the Association,” the statement said.

