The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is the meeting of AC Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro. The teams produced an absolute thriller when they met in Bergamo back in October – with the Rossoneri emerging victorious in a five-goal clash – and with so much at stake in this penultimate round of the season we are sure to have more fireworks between these two entertaining outfits.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli has called on his team to embrace the pressure they are feeling as “nothing but positive energy, because we are challenging for something that when we started working together was unthinkable”.

He added, “I have the same doubts every day in training, whether I ought to crank up the pressure or lessen it. Ultimately, I have to expect a lot from them, it’s only right to believe in our capabilities. We have made such a strong journey to get here and we want to get back to being a winning club, so we need to make that effort.”

Another potentially exciting clash sees Juventus welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium in Turin and looking to continue their dominance over the Rome-based club, having put together a four-game unbeaten run in the teams’ recent rivalry – including a 2-0 triumph at the Stadio Olimpico in November which saw two penalties from Leonardo Bonucci.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri has been criticised for a lack of progress since he returned to the club, but he has insisted that he has no regrets about taking up the reins for the Bianconeri: “I returned to Juve very happy and I am still very happy. I have my 10-year-old son who lives in Turin, it was a choice made for this reason too.

“I wanted to have four good years to build something important, I have absolutely no regrets. I have taken away some satisfactions and I try to take away others together with the club.”

Other key clashes in Italy’s top flight this weekend see champions Internazionale travel to Unipol Domus to face Cagliari, Napoli will welcome Genoa to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and Roma will tackle Venezia at the Stadio Olimpico.

Serie A broadcast details, 14-16 May 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 14 May

15:00: Empoli v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Verona v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Udinese v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport OTT3

20:45: Roma v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 15 May

12:30: Bologna v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Napoli v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: AC Milan v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Cagliari v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 16 May