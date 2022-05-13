SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 37 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Sunday 15 to Monday 16 May 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this round sees Newcastle United play host to Arsenal at St. James Park on the evening of Monday 16 May. While the Magpies are neither competing for a European place, nor threatened by relegation, the chance to claim the scalp of the Gunners in this penultimate round of the season could serve as a statement of intent for the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hopeful that a full pre-season and the chance for some of the major signings made in January, such as Bruno Guimaraes, to further settle in will make them a force to be reckoned with come next term.

“Full credit to him [Guimaraes] for coming into a team in a relegation battle because that is not something that should be overlooked. When he, and all the other players, joined in January the team was in a difficult position,” said Howe.

“They wanted to take on the fight. I mean, Kieran [Trippier] left a Champions League team to join a team fighting relegation. That says something about the pull of Newcastle, but also something about the characters and the individuals themselves.”

The battle for European places will be one of the key focus points for this round, not only in Arsenal’s trip to the North East, but also Tottenham Hotspur playing host to relegation-threatened Burnley, and Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting EFL Championship-bound Norwich City at Molineux.

Manchester City travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham United is another key clash. The Citizens narrowly defeated the Hammers when the teams met in the Premier League back in November and West Ham boss David Moyes is hopeful his side can make life tough for Pep Guardiola’s charges.

“We know the quality they have and what they are playing for, but our focus needs to be on our game and how we can hurt them,” said the Scotsman. “It will be another game in front of our fans, who have inspired us to some great results this season. Maybe this will be another one.”

The round wraps up with a rearranged game on Tuesday 17 May which sees Liverpool travel to St. Mary’s Stadium to face hosts Southampton.

Premier League broadcast details, 15-17 May 2022

All times CAT

Sunday 15 May

13:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

15:00: Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Watford v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

15:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

15:00: West Ham United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:30: Everton v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 16 May

21:00: Newcastle United v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Tuesday 17 May

20:45: Southampton v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

– Manchester United v Chelsea – Played on 28 April due to FA Cup final