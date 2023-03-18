SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 27 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March 2023.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the ‘Derby d’Italia’ between Internazionale and Juventus at the San Siro Stadium on the evening of Sunday 19 March. The Nerazzurri are looking to ensure that they finish as the ‘best of the rest’ behind runaway leaders Napoli, while the Bianconeri – in the wake of their points deduction – are merely looking to salvage this campaign with a likely seventh-place finish.

That does not, however, mean Juve will be anything other than fired up for this visit to Inter. “It would be unnatural for the players on either side not to be aroused for the Derby d’Italia,” said Massimiliano Allegri. “This match always has such emotion and power to it… we will hope to play well and to win.”

Sunday also features the ‘Derby della Capitale’, as Lazio host Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Le Aquile won 1-0 when the teams met earlier this season, in November 2022, and Maurizio Sarri is hoping for a repeat result this time around.

“We won the last match against Roma because we were the better team on the day,” said the Lazio manager. “We must have the same attitude and concentration, because we know that Roma is a dangerous opponent, with excellent players and a manager [Jose Mourinho] who has made a great impact at the club and on the sport as a whole.”

While the two headline clashes will hoover up most of the attention, Napoli will be happy to chase another three points when they face Torino away from home – a match which manager Luciano Spalletti is not taking for granted.

“It’s a tough game because they are precise tactically, so we must try to break their unity,” said the Partenopei boss. “I understand that it’s difficult for you [journalists] to understand this game will be tricky, but we should not do the same. We want to win for our city. We can’t make mistakes. Euphoria should not lead to arrogance which would end our growth.”

Serie A broadcast details, 17-19 March 2023

All times CAT

Friday 17 March

19:30: Sassuolo v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Atalanta v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 18 March

16:00: Monza v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Salernitana v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Udinese v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 19 March

13:30: Sampdoria v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Fiorentina v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Torino v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:00: Lazio v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Internazionale v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1