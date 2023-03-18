SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to quarterfinal action from the FA Cup, with matches scheduled to be played on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

SuperSport will feature all four FA Cup matches in this round, starting on Saturday 18 March with Manchester City hosting Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in an evening clash. The narrative for this game centres on Clarets manager Vincent Kompany, who has not only done a magnificent job in charge of the EFL Championship club, but is of course a Citizens legend.

“My ties with City are extremely strong and will remain so,” Kompany said after Burnley’s fifth-round win over Fleetwood, adding that he had been waiting for his return in a professional capacity to City.

“I’ve gone a few times to watch them with the kids. It is not a bad thing to do in Manchester on a Sunday! The kids will now have a tough decision who to support. I know behind the hugs and high-fives, Manchester City is a machine that wants to win. It is a place that is so important in my life, I still kick every ball when I watch them. But I represent Burnley now and knew one day I’d go back there in the dug-out. I’m the same as they are, what they feel I feel as well. They’ve got a few decent players and if they’re willing to win it’s a difficult place to go to.”

Sunday opens with Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers meeting at Bramall Lane, before League Two Grimsby Town take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AmEx Community Stadium. The quarterfinals are wrapped up at Old Trafford with Manchester United hosting Fulham in the only all-Premier League clash of the round.

“Firstly, it was our aim [to go through] and I said, and I keep saying from the first day of this competition, that we have high demands and our ambition is really high in this competition,” Cottagers manager Marco Silva said.

“We are humble enough to understand that we are not favourites at all – the favourites are different teams than us but we want to chase the competition and challenge all the opposition sides. Any time that you want to play in this competition is always to try and go through and play with full ambition.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

FA Cup broadcast details, 18-19 March 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 18 March

19:45: Manchester City v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 19 March

14:00: Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:15: Brighton & Hove Albion v Grimsby Town – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:30: Manchester United v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2