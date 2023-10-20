The style and passion of Italian football will come to the fore, with Round 9 of Serie A set to feature on SuperSport on GOtv from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October 2023.

GOtv brings ‘The Beautiful Game’ into your home – get connected or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ for the best football coverage in Africa.

—Match of the week—

AC Milan and Juventus will battle at the San Siro on Sunday night for the biggest match of the weekend, with these two heavyweights and title contenders looking to secure a key victory in the ongoing battle for the Scudetto.

“We need to have the right attitude, be proactive and, above all, positive. It will be so important to get three points,” said Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who will be looking forward to a battle of tactical wits against his Milan counterpart, Stefano Pioli.

—Player to watch—

Earlier on Sunday, Roma will chase a home win when they welcome Monza to the Stadio Olimpico, with striker Romelu Lukaku set to play a major role for the Giallorossi. The Belgian has explained that he has a good ‘rapport’ with both manager Jose Mourinho and his fellow attackers.

“Yes, we have a strong rapport, the coach knows me very well. I must put myself at the disposal of Roma and I also want to thank my teammates for helping me from the first day,” said Lukaku. “The team is the most important thing. We are in a difficult position, we all know that, and we must improve both in training and during match situations.”

—More action to come—

Reigning champions Napoli will open the round with an afternoon kick-off away to Verona on Saturday before Internazionale and Lazio face potential banana skins away to Torino and Sassuolo respectively.

“I said before the opening game, what we want to do is play as many games as possible the way we did last season. It’s a strain with all the travel, late nights and having a day and a half to prepare, but it’s all worth it,” said Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.

The round will also feature Atalanta hosting Genoa early on Sunday evening, as well as a double on Monday in which Udinese and Lecce will meet at the Bluenergy Stadium before Fiorentina chase three home points against Empoli.

Don’t miss the best football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 21 October

15:00: Verona v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Torino v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Sassuolo v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 22 October

12:30: Roma v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Bologna v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Atalanta v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: AC Milan v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 23 October

18:30: Udinese v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Fiorentina v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360