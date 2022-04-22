SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Lazio welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on the evening of Sunday 24 April 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The Rossoneri are desperate to claim all three points from their trio south to the capital city, as they chase a first Serie A title in more than a decade, while Le Aquile are scrapping for a top-six finish and European qualification for next term.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli has urged his team to keep their heads down in this final stretch of the campaign: “We must not put the cart before the horse,” said the veteran tactician. “The traps and obstacles are still many. There are still many games, if we think too far we lose our reality of the moment. And this must not happen.”

Lazio boss Mauricio Sarri, meanwhile, is looking for his team to play to their full potential and end the season on a high: “It has been a difficult campaign, one in which we have not always achieved as much as we would like,” he explained. “But we cannot change the past. The focus must be on the next game and making sure that we finish as high on the log as possible.”

Key players

Luis Alberto – The Spanish midfielder has quietly become a vital player for Lazio, using his elegance and intelligence to great effect in the middle of the park. He will hope to be the orchestrator of a home victory for Le Aquile.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – The veteran Swedish striker has hinted at retirement in recent weeks and would love to bring the Scudetto back to his beloved AC Milan. If he is fit and firing expect him to play a key role in this clash – even if it’s as a substitute.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Lazio and Milan have met in 68 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1993. The Rossoneri have claimed 31 wins compared to 12 for Le Aquile, while 25 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in Serie A earlier this season, at San Siro on September 2021, Milan claimed a 2-0 home win thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Rossoneri also thumped Lazio 4-0 in the Coppa Italia back in February.

Battles to watch

Maurizio Sarri v Stefano Pioli – Two very different characters and approaches to football, with Sarri insisting on possession and control of the ball, while Pioli is more pragmatic and malleable, able to adjust his tactics to a given situation.

Ciro Immobile v Fikayo Tomori – Immobile has been the most prolific striker in Italy in recent seasons, but he will come up against a tough and determined opponent in Tomori, who has been a cornerstone of Milan’s defence and is unlikely to give an inch in this crunch clash.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic v Franck Kessie – The Serbian playmaker is a devastating opponent on his day, but he’ll need to up his game for the physical and mental challenge offered by Kessie, who brings unrivalled drive and composure to the midfield.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 24 April