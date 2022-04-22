SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Arsenal play host to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on the afternoon of Saturday 23 April 2022.

This was once the heavyweight bout of the Premier League – often a title decider – but this season it’s only a key clash in deciding which club claims fourth place and the final UEFA Champions League berth for next season.

The Gunners have shown great progress under manager Mikel Arteta, despite some setbacks in recent weeks, while the Red Devils have yet to really hit their straps under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but the outcome of this clash remains entirely unpredictable.

Arteta is determined to lead Arsenal back into the premier continental competition but sees that as only the first step in a major ‘project’ for the club: “Hopefully by then we will have been able to take the club to a different level. I hope we’ll have made our people very proud of what we’ve done,” said the Spaniard.

Rangnick, meanwhile, wants his team to find a clear sense of their style of play: “What is obvious, not only with Manchester City but also with Liverpool, they’ve had continuity and consistency in the position of their manager, their head coach, for the past five or six years,” said the German. “They have a very clear identity, a clear idea of how they want to play. This is something that I think also at Manchester United needs to be developed and improved.”

Key players

Bukayo Saka – The young English attacker epitomises the resurgence Arsenal have enjoyed in recent times. His pace, energy and sheer enthusiasm make the 20-year-old a joy to watch and Gunners fans will hope he is at his devastating best for this crunch clash.

Bruno Fernandes – The Portuguese midfielder is no longer the goals and assists machine he was when he first joined United, but he remains one of the Premier League’s best players when it comes to unpicking even the most stubborn of defences.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Arsenal and Man United have met in 235 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1894. The Red Devils have claimed 100 wins compared to 85 for the Gunners, while 50 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in the Premier League earlier this season, at Old Trafford in December 2021, Man United claimed a 3-2 home win thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo (two).

Battles to watch

Mikel Arteta v Ralf Rangnick – Arteta will hope his side’s youthful zest and organisation wins out over the quality and experience of United’s set-up, with Rangnick looking to set up his team to claim a decisive away victory.

Aaron Ramsdale v Cristiano Ronaldo – The Arsenal goalkeeper has established himself as the clear number one at the club and could further boost his claims to be England’s top man by keeping the prolific Ronaldo at bay through 90 minutes.

Alexandre Lacazette v Harry Maguire – Maguire has endured a tough season for United and he’ll get no rest this Saturday when he tries to tie down the relentless and determined Lacazette, who has been the heartbeat of Arsenal’s resurgence.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 23 April