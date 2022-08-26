SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 3 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 August 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round sees Juventus welcome Roma to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the early evening of Saturday 27 August. The Bianconeri are naturally considered one of the top title contenders, but the Giallorossi have joined them in that respect, given the boost of confidence gained by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is happy with the club’s transfer market work, but wishes they could have done more: “Evaluating now when the market is still open is premature. I want to wait. When you use the word frustration you go way overboard.

“I signed four players and an excellent young goalkeeper. Frustration is too big of a word. I am very satisfied because these are all players that I like very much. I’ve approved of every single one of them.”

The round of Italian football opens on Friday evening with Monza welcoming Udinese, before Lazio and Internazionale square off in the capital for an eagerly-anticipated clash. Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi hopes his team clicks into top gear for the visit to Le Aquile.

“Our physical condition will improve week by week, this is natural,” explained the Inter boss. “We will also adjust the way we play as we go on, with players coming in and out of the team. Everyone is a work in progress at this stage of the season, but there are important games and important points available.”

Saturday, aside from the Juve v Roma clash, also features champions AC Milan at home to Bologna, with new star Charles De Ketelaere already making an impression in the red and black stripes.

“He [De Ketelaere] looked good, immediately with great desire. He’s not only technical, but he reads and understands the game,” said former Milan star Giampaolo Pazzini. “He proved to be available. He’s able to play in all three roles behind the striker, I was impressed by the personality with which he went to ask his teammates for the ball: with a sold out San Siro that isn’t easy.”

Sunday wraps up the round with four games, the pick of which sees Fiorentina and Napoli meet in a potential thriller at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Serie A broadcast details, 26-28 August 2022

All times CAT

Friday 26 August

18:30: Monza v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Lazio v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 27 August

18:30: Cremonese v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Juventus v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: AC Milan v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Spezia v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 28 August