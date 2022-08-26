A veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Peter Kwame Opoku, known in showbiz circles as Big Kwame, has been reported dead.

The news of Big Kwame who doubles as retired staff of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) broke out on Wednesday.

Media personality, Wendy Pokua Owusu, popularly known as Pokua 101 of Adom FM’s Mo Kasa fame, who identified herself as a daughter of the deceased, confirmed his death.

Big Kwame is said to have passed aged 70 after battling an undisclosed illness.

The deceased was a member of The Jewels Band formed in 1970 before joining the Ghana National Fire Service Flame Fighter’s Band till he went on retirement.

The group won many hearts with their famous Jesu Nkoa song.