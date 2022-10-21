SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 11 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 21 to Monday 24 October 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round sees Roma welcome Napoli to Stadio Olimpico in ‘The Eternal City’ on Sunday evening. The Giallorossi will be hungry to claim the scalp of the Neapolitans, who have been one of the most impressive teams in Italy thus far in 2022-23.

“The top of the table is really crowded with strong opponents who play good football. We’ve adapted well and must continue because all of these other teams are very well-equipped,” said Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. “Even the teams that have less points than most expected will recover. But all of these teams can finish high in the table but obviously it’s still too early to make concrete assessments.”

Another intriguing clash in this round has AC Milan hosting Monza – with the latter team owned by former Rossoneri chiefs Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani. They put Raffaele Palladino in charge of the team earlier this season, with the young (38) coach hoping his players enjoy their football after a tough start to the season.

“We are trying to find the best solutions, give ideas and drill my concept of football into the squad. After negative results, confidence is going to be low, but we must try to be positive and enjoy our football, playing with heart and soul,” said Palladino.

The round opens with Juventus expecting a home win against Empoli on Friday evening, Saturday’s late kick-off is a potential thriller between Fiorentina and Internazionale, Sunday also features Udinese and Atalanta looking to claim home wins against Torino and Lazio respectively, while Monday sees the action completed with Cremonese v Sampdoria and Sassuolo v Verona.

Udinese have enjoyed a great start to the campaign and manager Andrea Sottil is proud of what they have achieved thus far: “We’re in a good period of form, the team is growing, we’re in great shape physically and focused on pressing the opponents a bit higher, regardless of who they happen to be. I am trying to create our identity with the lads, hoping to improve the performances game by game.”

Serie A broadcast details, 21-24 October 2022

All times CAT

Friday 21 October

20:45: Juventus v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 22 October

15:00: Salernitana v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: AC Milan v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Fiorentina v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 23 October

12:30: Udinese v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Bologna v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Atalanta v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Roma v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 24 October