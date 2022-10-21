SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 13 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 22 to Monday 24 October 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true homes of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 22 October. The Blues and the Red Devils are looking to build momentum under managers Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag respectively, and the chance to claim a major scalp in this clash is one neither side can afford to pass up.

Chelsea will look to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide a cutting edge upfront, and the Gabonese is delighted to be playing his part for the Blues: “First of all, I want to try and enjoy every minute here and playing my hardest to help the team out,” he explained. “Hopefully there is more to come and I think this is very good for us going into a big run of tough games now.”

The round opens with Nottingham Forest hosting Liverpool in an early kick-off on Saturday afternoon – a match which will see Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi with the chance to hurt his former team – before Everton host Crystal Palace and Manchester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Seagulls will provide a tough test for his title-chasing team: “I know the quality they have. They don’t just play long balls up to the striker, they have the ability to play, and the courage to play. They have many things. I am surprised how many things they do so well.”

A busy Sunday is headlined by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United meeting in North London, with Spurs Antonio Conte recognising the threat posed by the Magpies: “They are really strong, but we have to think about ourselves, to concentrate on what we have to do and try to do well in what we’ve prepared.”

Sunday also features Arsenal visiting Southampton, while the round is closed out on Monday evening with a battle between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 22-24 October 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 22 October

13:30: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Everton v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:30: Chelsea v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 23 October

15:00: Aston Villa v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

15:00: Leeds United v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Southampton v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

15:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 24 October